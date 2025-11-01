Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Sells 1,408 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $250.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.88.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

