Dupree Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.7% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,766,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $2,990,544,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,111,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,977,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $571,086,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $648.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $738.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $696.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.00, for a total transaction of $390,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,900,268. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total value of $387,527.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,078.06. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,335 shares of company stock worth $153,047,009. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

