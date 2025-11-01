Eason Technology Limited – Sponsored ADR (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Up 87.7% in October

Eason Technology Limited – Sponsored ADR (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 61,000 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the September 30th total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 71.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 71.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Eason Technology Price Performance

Eason Technology stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Eason Technology has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $48.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22.

Eason Technology Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

