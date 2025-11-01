Eason Technology Limited – Sponsored ADR (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Up 87.7% in October

Eason Technology Limited – Sponsored ADR (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 61,000 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the September 30th total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 71.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 71.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Eason Technology Price Performance
Eason Technology stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Eason Technology has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $48.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22.
Eason Technology Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eason Technology
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Amazon Earnings: 3 Catalysts That Could Drive Shares to $300
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Why Chipotle Stock May Bounce After a Brutal Sell-Off
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why VGT May Be a Smarter Bet Than Chasing Individual Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eason Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eason Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.