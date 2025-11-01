Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LLY. Daiwa America cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $862.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $816.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $780.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $771.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $935.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

