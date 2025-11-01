Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Trading Down 17.9% – Here’s What Happened

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 17.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

Enablence Technologies Stock Down 17.9%

The firm has a market cap of C$30.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.16.

About Enablence Technologies

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.

