Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$73.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENB. Argus raised Enbridge to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cibc World Mkts cut Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.14.

TSE:ENB opened at C$65.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$67.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$142.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$55.53 and a 1-year high of C$70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 130.81%.

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

