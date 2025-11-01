Envista (NYSE:NVST) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

NVST has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Envista from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 price target on Envista in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Envista Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:NVST opened at $20.33 on Friday. Envista has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.11%.The firm had revenue of $669.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 34.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Envista by 6.5% in the second quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 73.1% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 317.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

