Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:FM FY2025 Earnings

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.60 to C$31.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.30 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.80.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FM stock opened at C$29.12 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$14.41 and a one year high of C$33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.

