Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for UMC FY2025 Earnings

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of United Microelectronics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for United Microelectronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Microelectronics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UMC. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $7.73 on Thursday. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,024,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 50.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,486 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 360.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,536,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,655,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,438,000 after purchasing an additional 537,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $3,763,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

