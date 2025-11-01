Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 107.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $202.46 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,701,577 shares of company stock worth $662,914,125. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $235.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Melius Research set a $300.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.13.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

