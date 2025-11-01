Ethic Inc. Invests $217,000 in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 772.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $80,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $186.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $153.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $149.47 and a 1 year high of $218.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.