Ethic Inc. Invests $38,000 in EVgo Inc. $EVGO

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in EVgo in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVGO opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.37. EVgo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVgo ( NASDAQ:EVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. EVgo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVgo Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on EVgo from $5.00 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EVgo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

EVgo Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

