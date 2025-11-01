Ethic Inc. Makes New Investment in Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Amentum alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 1st quarter worth about $5,238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amentum by 18.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 110,123 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Amentum by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Amentum by 14.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Amentum by 11.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Stock Up 2.3%

AMTM opened at $22.41 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 57.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Amentum had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 0.41%.The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMTM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amentum in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Amentum from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Amentum

Amentum Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.