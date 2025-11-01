Ethic Inc. Sells 48,658 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited $NAT

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 48,658 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NAT. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 88.0% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,135,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 1,467,916 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 49.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $3,150,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,326,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,496 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 264,617 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 81,724 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NAT opened at $3.70 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79 and a beta of -0.31.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.