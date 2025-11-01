Etsy, Inc. $ETSY Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Etsy alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Etsy by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Etsy by 842.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 18.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other Etsy news, Director M Michele Burns sold 14,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $908,628.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,138.48. This trade represents a 42.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 11,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $708,398.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,944.99. This represents a 20.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,592 shares of company stock valued at $24,594,707. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Arete raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Etsy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ETSY

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $61.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.