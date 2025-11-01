EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EVER stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.58. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $30.03.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. EverQuote had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EverQuote has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $41,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,610.82. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $352,250.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,226,242.60. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 958,113 shares of company stock worth $22,295,496. Corporate insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in EverQuote by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 25.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EverQuote by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in EverQuote by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

