F/m High Yield 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ZTOP) Short Interest Up 66.7% in October

F/m High Yield 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ZTOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

F/m High Yield 100 ETF stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94. F/m High Yield 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $52.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from F/m High Yield 100 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Zi Toprun Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We intend to focus our search for a target business in the transportation industry, including businesses involving (i) battery or charging businesses, technology and software, (ii) auto pilot drive and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) related businesses including both hardware and software, and (iii) general microchip design and production and technology.

