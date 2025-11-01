Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fannie Mae’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Fannie Mae to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fannie Mae in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fannie Mae from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fannie Mae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Fannie Mae Stock Down 2.9%

OTCMKTS FNMA opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Fannie Mae has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51.

Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Fannie Mae had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 37.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion.

About Fannie Mae

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

