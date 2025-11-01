Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$6.23 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$6.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$670.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$5.50 and a 52-week high of C$10.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

