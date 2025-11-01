Financial Connections Group Inc. Acquires 53 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,277 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $250.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

