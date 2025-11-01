Findev (CVE:FDI) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 15,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Findev Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$11.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.44.

About Findev

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, townhouses, purpose-built rentals, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

