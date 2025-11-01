First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,798 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 117,819 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.9% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.1% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 61,021 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $244.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $250.50.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.88.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

