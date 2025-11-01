Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Flex alerts:

FLEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Flex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flex from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Flex

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $62.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Flex has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flex will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Flex

In other Flex news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 111,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,075.45. The trade was a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 251,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,293,703.68. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 105,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,070,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at $291,362,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flex by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,259,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Flex by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,363,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,285 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 3,794.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,900,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,180,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,511 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.