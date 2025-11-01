Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FFIC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $461.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $54.81 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 75.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 37.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

