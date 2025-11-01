FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $1.96 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.2% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.27.

JPM opened at $311.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.92 and a 200-day moving average of $284.12. The company has a market capitalization of $856.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

