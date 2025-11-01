Fourpath Capital Management LLC Buys 228 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Fourpath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $1,163,288,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $202.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.84 and its 200-day moving average is $159.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at $518,092,342.04. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,701,577 shares of company stock worth $662,914,125. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Arete lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.