Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

FELE has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $78.87 and a 12 month high of $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $581.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $983,829.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,003.13. This represents a 55.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,701,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Franklin Electric by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,552,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,285,000 after purchasing an additional 481,108 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $41,837,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Franklin Electric by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,246,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,881,000 after purchasing an additional 403,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Franklin Electric by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 486,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,661,000 after purchasing an additional 200,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

