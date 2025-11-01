Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Trading Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.09. 6,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 30,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.
Franklin Wireless Stock Up 0.8%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 million, a PE ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 0.45.
About Franklin Wireless
Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Wireless
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Amazon Earnings: 3 Catalysts That Could Drive Shares to $300
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why Chipotle Stock May Bounce After a Brutal Sell-Off
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Why VGT May Be a Smarter Bet Than Chasing Individual Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.