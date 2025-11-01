Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Trading Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.09. 6,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 30,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Franklin Wireless Stock Up 0.8%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 million, a PE ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 0.45.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

