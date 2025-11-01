Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

FULC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.50) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partners set a $20.00 price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $473.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.93.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 186.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55,791 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

