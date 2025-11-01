FY2025 EPS Estimates for CVE:FLT Cut by Ventum Cap Mkts

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Drone Delivery Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 28th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Drone Delivery Canada’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Drone Delivery Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Drone Delivery Canada Trading Up 4.5%

CVE:FLT opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$402.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 2.39. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

