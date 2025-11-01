FY2025 EPS Estimates for PHINIA Lifted by Northland Capmk

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for PHINIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 29th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.77. The consensus estimate for PHINIA’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PHINIA’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.42. PHINIA had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PHINIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PHIN. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PHINIA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of PHINIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PHINIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of PHINIA stock opened at $51.94 on Thursday. PHINIA has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. PHINIA’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voss Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 10.8% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,882,000 after purchasing an additional 222,658 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PHINIA by 3.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,567,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,737,000 after buying an additional 46,919 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in PHINIA by 19.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,199,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,353,000 after buying an additional 194,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PHINIA by 6.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,462,000 after buying an additional 58,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PHINIA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 456,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

