FY2025 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Lifted by Analyst

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, October 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $8.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.13. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.50.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $154.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $144.14 and a twelve month high of $218.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.03.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 578.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $34,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.