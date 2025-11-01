FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:YGR Decreased by Analyst

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Yangarra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

YGR stock opened at C$1.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.21. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.98.

Yangarra Resources Ltd is a junior oil and gas company which is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil with operations in Western Canada. The company has its operations in Central Alberta. It generates its revenue from the sale of crude oil and natural gas products.

