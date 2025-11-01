FY2025 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Lifted by Scotiabank

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $10.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.60. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VLO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $181.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VLO opened at $169.66 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 37,367 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 29.2% during the third quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 52,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.36%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.