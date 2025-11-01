FY2025 EPS Forecast for Kinross Gold Increased by Analyst

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Scotiabank boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 95.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Transce3nd LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 128.2% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

