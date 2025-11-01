Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 284.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.2% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.9% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:META opened at $648.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $738.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $696.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total transaction of $12,192,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,059,219.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 198,335 shares of company stock valued at $153,047,009 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

