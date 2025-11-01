Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 2,213 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,730 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $202.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.84 and its 200-day moving average is $159.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $235.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.13.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,701,577 shares of company stock worth $662,914,125 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

