GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Shares Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 24,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 92,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

GMV Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.43 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23.

About GMV Minerals

(Get Free Report)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GMV Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMV Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.