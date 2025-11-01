GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YSPY opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1904 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

About GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

