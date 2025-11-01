GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Up 88.0% in October

GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,700 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GRAVITY

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in GRAVITY by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in GRAVITY by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 45,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,738 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in GRAVITY in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GRAVITY in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in GRAVITY in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRVY shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GRAVITY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GRAVITY in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GRAVITY currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GRAVITY Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $402.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.77. GRAVITY has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter. GRAVITY had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 17.45%.

About GRAVITY

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.

