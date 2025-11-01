Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Supervielle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Grupo Supervielle Trading Up 12.9%

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.56. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 billion. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Sparta 24 Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 39,572.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 1,002,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 999,999 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,467,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,222,000 after acquiring an additional 570,523 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 971.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 441,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 400,579 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 365,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 242,440 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

