HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 72.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.3% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HASI stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 108.39%.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

