Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wolfe Research from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HAS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $96.00 target price on Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.3%

HAS opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.24. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $82.19.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 12.81%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -69.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $79,969.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,332.81. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $696,882.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,873.44. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

