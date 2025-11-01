Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HCSG. Zacks Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $17.87 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $464.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Services Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1,152.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 153,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 190.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 296,159 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,128,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,620,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 138.9% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 34,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

