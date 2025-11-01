Hendley & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.5% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $58,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $270.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.34 and its 200 day moving average is $222.01. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $277.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Melius Research set a $345.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.39.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

