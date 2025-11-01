H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,953 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.8% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 155.7% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research set a $675.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners set a $560.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.67.

MSFT stock opened at $517.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $513.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

