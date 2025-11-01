Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Shares Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.96 and last traded at $48.96. 332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 340.0%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
