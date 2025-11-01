Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.39 and last traded at $79.39. 1,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.63.
Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It accepts various deposits, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers products, including real estate loans comprising residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; mortgage and construction loans; commercial and financial loans; agricultural loans; and personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans.
