Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.95.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 29.0% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 500,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 112,303 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 177,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 36,226 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 55,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Stories

