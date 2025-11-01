HSBC Cuts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $205.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HSBC from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 target price on American Tower and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Tower from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.88.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $179.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.05. American Tower has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 108.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

